Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1669.85 and closed at ₹1670.25. The stock had a high of ₹1695.1 and a low of ₹1613.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13749.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 32015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.