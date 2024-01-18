Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1670.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1675.15 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1669.85 and closed at 1670.25. The stock had a high of 1695.1 and a low of 1613.9. The market capitalization of the company is 13749.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 32015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1675.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1670.25

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1675.15. The percent change is 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.9.

18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1670.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a total trading volume of 32,015 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,670.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.