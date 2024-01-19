Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech had an open price of ₹1669.9 and a close price of ₹1675.15. The stock had a high of ₹1674.7 and a low of ₹1549.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13518.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 36841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1647, representing a 1.68% decrease. The net change is -28.15, indicating a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a total trading volume of 36,841 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1675.15.
