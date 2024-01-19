Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 1675.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1647 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech had an open price of 1669.9 and a close price of 1675.15. The stock had a high of 1674.7 and a low of 1549.75. The market capitalization of the company is 13518.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 36841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1647, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹1675.15

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is 1647, representing a 1.68% decrease. The net change is -28.15, indicating a decrease in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1675.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a total trading volume of 36,841 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1675.15.

