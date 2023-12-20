Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1294.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1274.3 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1293.95 and closed at 1294.05. The stock reached a high of 1304.55 and a low of 1265 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,459.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1465 and its 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 45,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1294.05 on last trading day

