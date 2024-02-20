Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹2018.95 and closed at ₹2003.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2158.95 and a low of ₹1983.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech stood at ₹17530.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2134.5 and the 52-week low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 132353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.