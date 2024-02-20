Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 6.6 %. The stock closed at 2003.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2135.8 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 2018.95 and closed at 2003.5. The stock reached a high of 2158.95 and a low of 1983.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech stood at 17530.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2134.5 and the 52-week low was 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 132353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2003.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 132353 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2003.5.

