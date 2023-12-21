Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1281.95 and closed at ₹1274.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1300.35 and a low of ₹1190.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹9949.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

