Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1281.95 and closed at ₹1274.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1300.35 and a low of ₹1190.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹9949.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1182.05 and the high price is ₹1235.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|-6.1%
|6 Months
|26.94%
|YTD
|144.92%
|1 Year
|119.25%
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1226.9 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 14.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.22% and has gained 14.8 points.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1212.1, with a percent change of -4.88 and a net change of -62.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 4.88% or a decrease of ₹62.2. Further information is needed to determine the reason for this decrease and the overall performance of the stock.
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 236,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,274.3.
