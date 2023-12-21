Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.9 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1281.95 and closed at 1274.3. The stock reached a high of 1300.35 and a low of 1190.4. The company's market capitalization is 9949.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1182.05 and the high price is 1235.45.

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months-6.1%
6 Months26.94%
YTD144.92%
1 Year119.25%
21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1226.9, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1212.1

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1226.9 with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 14.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.22% and has gained 14.8 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1212.1, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹1274.3

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1212.1, with a percent change of -4.88 and a net change of -62.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 4.88% or a decrease of 62.2. Further information is needed to determine the reason for this decrease and the overall performance of the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1274.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 236,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,274.3.

