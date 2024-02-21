Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹2145.3, closed at ₹2135.8 with a high of ₹2150 and a low of ₹2068. The market cap stood at ₹17154.87 cr. The 52-week high was ₹2134.5 and the low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume was 153851 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2090, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹2135.8
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹2090, which represents a decrease of 2.14% from the previous trading session. The net change is -45.8 points.
21 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
