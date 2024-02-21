Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 2135.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2090 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 2145.3, closed at 2135.8 with a high of 2150 and a low of 2068. The market cap stood at 17154.87 cr. The 52-week high was 2134.5 and the low was 374.35. The BSE volume was 153851 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2090, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹2135.8

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 2090, which represents a decrease of 2.14% from the previous trading session. The net change is -45.8 points.

21 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2135.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 153,851 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2135.8.

