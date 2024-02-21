Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹2145.3, closed at ₹2135.8 with a high of ₹2150 and a low of ₹2068. The market cap stood at ₹17154.87 cr. The 52-week high was ₹2134.5 and the low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume was 153851 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.