Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1196 and closed at ₹1212.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1241 and a low of ₹1182.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10134.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 52894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.