Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 1212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1234.75 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1196 and closed at 1212.1. The stock reached a high of 1241 and a low of 1182.05. The market capitalization of the company is 10134.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 52894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1234.75, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹1212.1

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1234.75, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 22.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.87% and has gained 22.65 points. Overall, this data indicates that Olectra Greentech stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1212.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 52,894 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1212.1.

