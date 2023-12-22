Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1196 and closed at ₹1212.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1241 and a low of ₹1182.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10134.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 52894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1234.75, with a percent change of 1.87 and a net change of 22.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.87% and has gained 22.65 points. Overall, this data indicates that Olectra Greentech stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
