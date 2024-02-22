Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 2090 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2062.55 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 2109.9 and closed at 2090 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2139 and the low was 2046.65. The market capitalization stood at 16929.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2158.95 and 374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 126,098 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2062.55, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹2090

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 2062.55, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -27.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2090 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 126,098 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2090.

