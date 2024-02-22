Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹2109.9 and closed at ₹2090 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2139 and the low was ₹2046.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹16929.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2158.95 and ₹374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 126,098 shares traded.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹2062.55, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -27.45.
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 126,098 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹2090.
