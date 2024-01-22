Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1673 and closed at ₹1669.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.95 and a low of ₹1650.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,594.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1808.5, while the 52-week low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,711 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1650.15, while the high price is ₹1679.95.

Olectra Greentech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GE T&D India 651.95 -5.5 -0.84 661.1 98.9 16692.95 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 811.3 -5.6 -0.69 842.4 546.55 13858.02 Olectra Greentech 1656.25 -12.8 -0.77 1808.5 374.35 13594.62 HBL Power Systems 483.0 -4.8 -0.98 502.0 86.1 13388.52 V-Guard Industries 293.2 2.0 0.69 335.35 230.25 12671.35

Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.07% 3 Months 36.04% 6 Months 30.77% YTD 23.81% 1 Year 251.46%

