Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1673 and closed at ₹1669.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.95 and a low of ₹1650.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,594.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1808.5, while the 52-week low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,711 shares.
Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1650.15, while the high price is ₹1679.95.
Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1656.25, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1669.05
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1656.25 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -12.8, indicating a decrease of ₹12.8 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Olectra Greentech stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Olectra Greentech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GE T&D India
|651.95
|-5.5
|-0.84
|661.1
|98.9
|16692.95
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|811.3
|-5.6
|-0.69
|842.4
|546.55
|13858.02
|Olectra Greentech
|1656.25
|-12.8
|-0.77
|1808.5
|374.35
|13594.62
|HBL Power Systems
|483.0
|-4.8
|-0.98
|502.0
|86.1
|13388.52
|V-Guard Industries
|293.2
|2.0
|0.69
|335.35
|230.25
|12671.35
Olectra Greentech Live Updates
Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|36.04%
|6 Months
|30.77%
|YTD
|23.81%
|1 Year
|251.46%
Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1669.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,711. The closing price for the day was ₹1,669.05.
