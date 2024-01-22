Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1673 and closed at ₹1669.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.95 and a low of ₹1650.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,594.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1808.5, while the 52-week low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.