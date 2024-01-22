Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading

Hello User
22 Jan 2024
Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1669.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1656.25 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1673 and closed at 1669.05. The stock reached a high of 1679.95 and a low of 1650.15. The market capitalization stood at 13,594.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1808.5, while the 52-week low was 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1650.15, while the high price is 1679.95.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1656.25, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1669.05

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1656.25 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -12.8, indicating a decrease of 12.8 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Olectra Greentech stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GE T&D India651.95-5.5-0.84661.198.916692.95
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility811.3-5.6-0.69842.4546.5513858.02
Olectra Greentech1656.25-12.8-0.771808.5374.3513594.62
HBL Power Systems483.0-4.8-0.98502.086.113388.52
V-Guard Industries293.22.00.69335.35230.2512671.35
22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1650.15 and the high price is 1679.95.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.07%
3 Months36.04%
6 Months30.77%
YTD23.81%
1 Year251.46%
22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1669.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,711. The closing price for the day was 1,669.05.

