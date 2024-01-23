Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1656.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1645 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1658.15 and closed at 1656.25. The stock reached a high of 1684 and a low of 1658.15. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is 13,706.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 6396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Olectra Greentech stock today was 1623.4, while the high price reached 1684.

23 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1645, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1656.25

Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at a price of 1645. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.68% in its price, resulting in a net change of -11.25.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1638.8, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1656.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1638.8, indicating a 1.05% decrease from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -17.45.

23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GE T&D India646.0-6.9-1.06661.198.916540.61
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility805.05-3.15-0.39842.4546.5513751.26
Olectra Greentech1638.0-18.25-1.11808.5374.3513444.83
HBL Power Systems485.052.250.47502.086.113445.34
V-Guard Industries291.5-1.45-0.49335.35230.2512597.88
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Olectra Greentech stock is 1684 and the low is 1623.4.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1641.5, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1656.25

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is 1641.5. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 14.75.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months35.57%
6 Months29.84%
YTD22.93%
1 Year248.7%
23 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1656.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 6396 shares and closed at a price of 1656.25.

