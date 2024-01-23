Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1658.15 and closed at ₹1656.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1684 and a low of ₹1658.15. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is ₹13,706.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 6396 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GE T&D India
|646.0
|-6.9
|-1.06
|661.1
|98.9
|16540.61
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|805.05
|-3.15
|-0.39
|842.4
|546.55
|13751.26
|Olectra Greentech
|1638.0
|-18.25
|-1.1
|1808.5
|374.35
|13444.83
|HBL Power Systems
|485.05
|2.25
|0.47
|502.0
|86.1
|13445.34
|V-Guard Industries
|291.5
|-1.45
|-0.49
|335.35
|230.25
|12597.88
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|35.57%
|6 Months
|29.84%
|YTD
|22.93%
|1 Year
|248.7%
