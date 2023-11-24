Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1267.65 and closed at ₹1257.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1267.65 and a low of ₹1221. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is ₹10078.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 35603 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|1.93%
|6 Months
|74.92%
|YTD
|147.95%
|1 Year
|162.91%
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1227.85. There has been a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.4, implying a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 35,603. The closing price for the day was ₹1257.25.
