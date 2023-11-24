Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 1257.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.85 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1267.65 and closed at 1257.25. The stock reached a high of 1267.65 and a low of 1221. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is 10078.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 35603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months1.93%
6 Months74.92%
YTD147.95%
1 Year162.91%
