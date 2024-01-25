Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1600.25 and closed at ₹1607.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1719.9 and a low of ₹1579 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is ₹13,902.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1808.5, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 79145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1680.3 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -13.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the value has decreased by ₹13.5.
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 79,145 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,607.7.
