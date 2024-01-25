Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1693.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1680.3 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1600.25 and closed at 1607.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1719.9 and a low of 1579 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is 13,902.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1808.5, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 79145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1680.3, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1693.8

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1680.3 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -13.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the value has decreased by 13.5.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1607.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 79,145 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,607.7.

