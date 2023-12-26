Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1228.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.5 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Olectra Greentech was 1241.35, while the close price was 1234.75. The stock had a high of 1246.95 and a low of 1221.7. The market capitalization for the company is 10083.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465, and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 56382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1236.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1228.5

Based on the current data, Olectra Greentech stock has a price of 1236.5. It has experienced a 0.65% percent change, resulting in a net change of 8. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.05%
3 Months-5.15%
6 Months33.47%
YTD148.33%
1 Year146.78%
26 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1235, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1228.5

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1235. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1234.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 56,382 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1234.75.

