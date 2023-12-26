Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Olectra Greentech was ₹1241.35, while the close price was ₹1234.75. The stock had a high of ₹1246.95 and a low of ₹1221.7. The market capitalization for the company is ₹10083.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 56382 shares.
Based on the current data, Olectra Greentech stock has a price of ₹1236.5. It has experienced a 0.65% percent change, resulting in a net change of 8. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.05%
|3 Months
|-5.15%
|6 Months
|33.47%
|YTD
|148.33%
|1 Year
|146.78%
The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1235. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 56,382 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1234.75.
