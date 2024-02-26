Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 2103.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2033.5 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 2127.15 and closed at 2103.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2182.5, while the lowest was 2020. The market capitalization stood at 16691.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2222, and the low was 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 338,054 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2033.5, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹2103.85

Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at 2033.5, reflecting a decrease of 3.34%. The net change is -70.35, indicating a downward trend in the stock price. Investors may be cautious as the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2103.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume was 338,054 shares and the closing price was 2103.85.

