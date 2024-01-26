Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1693.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1699.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Olectra Greentech opened at 1702.85 and closed at 1693.8. The stock reached a high of 1719.1 and a low of 1676.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 13,947.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 48,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1699.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1693.8

The stock price of Olectra Greentech is currently at 1699.2 with a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.4, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Olectra Greentech is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1693.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 48,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1693.8.

