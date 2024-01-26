Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Surges with Positive Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1702.85 and closed at ₹1693.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1719.1 and a low of ₹1676.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹13,947.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 48,599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Olectra Greentech is currently at ₹1699.2 with a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock has increased by 0.32% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.4, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Olectra Greentech is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.
