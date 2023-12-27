Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 1228.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1255.05 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech had an open price of 1234 and a close price of 1228.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1263.85 and a low of 1228. The market capitalization of the company is 10301.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 41390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1255.05, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹1228.5

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1255.05, representing a 2.16% increase. The stock has seen a net change of 26.55.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1228.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 41,390. The closing price for the day was 1228.5.

