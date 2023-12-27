Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech sees gains in trading today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech had an open price of ₹1234 and a close price of ₹1228.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1263.85 and a low of ₹1228. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10301.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 41390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1255.05, representing a 2.16% increase. The stock has seen a net change of ₹26.55.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 41,390. The closing price for the day was ₹1228.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!