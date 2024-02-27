Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Down in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 2033.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2015.3 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 2058.95, closed at 2033.5, with a high of 2065 and a low of 2001.95. The market capitalization stood at 16541.73 crore. The 52-week high was 2222 and the low was 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 88983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.6%
3 Months50.14%
6 Months67.86%
YTD49.65%
1 Year319.93%
27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2015.3, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹2033.5

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 2015.3, showing a decrease of 0.9% with a net change of -18.2. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2033.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 88983 shares with a closing price of 2033.5 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

