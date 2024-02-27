Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Down in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹2058.95, closed at ₹2033.5, with a high of ₹2065 and a low of ₹2001.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹16541.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2222 and the low was ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 88983 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.6%
|3 Months
|50.14%
|6 Months
|67.86%
|YTD
|49.65%
|1 Year
|319.93%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹2015.3, showing a decrease of 0.9% with a net change of -18.2. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 88983 shares with a closing price of ₹2033.5 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
