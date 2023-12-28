Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1261.35 and closed at ₹1255.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1268.75, while the lowest was ₹1240.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,281.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 57,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.