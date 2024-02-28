Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 2015.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2027.35 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 2022, closed at 2015.3, with a high of 2063.2 and a low of 2010 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 16640.64 crore. The 52-week high was 2222, and the 52-week low was 480. On the BSE, the trading volume was 87720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2015.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech on the BSE had a trading volume of 87,720 shares with a closing price of 2015.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!