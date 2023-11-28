Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stocks soar on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1234.9 and closed at ₹1227.85. The stock had a high of ₹1253.9 and a low of ₹1210.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9983.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 69924 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Olectra Greentech stock reached a low of ₹1212 and a high of ₹1238.95 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|-1.27%
|6 Months
|74.97%
|YTD
|145.8%
|1 Year
|136.95%
