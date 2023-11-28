Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1216.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1217 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1234.9 and closed at 1227.85. The stock had a high of 1253.9 and a low of 1210.05. The market capitalization of the company is 9983.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 69924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1217, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1216.25

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1217. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.75.

28 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The Olectra Greentech stock reached a low of 1212 and a high of 1238.95 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1222.55, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1216.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1222.55. It has experienced a 0.52 percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.3.

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months-1.27%
6 Months74.97%
YTD145.8%
1 Year136.95%
28 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1217, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1216.25

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1217. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1227.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 69,924 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,227.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.