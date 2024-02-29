Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 2024.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1958 per share.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 2046.95 and closed at 2024.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2046.95 and the low was 1947.35. The market capitalization stood at 16071.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2222 and the 52-week low is 480. The BSE volume for the day was 196872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2024.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,872. The closing price of the stock was 2024.3.

