Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1702.85 and closed at ₹1693.8. The stock had a high of ₹1719.1 and a low of ₹1676.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,947.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

