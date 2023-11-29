Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1238.95 and closed at ₹1216.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1238.95 and a low of ₹1205 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9958.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 26,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.