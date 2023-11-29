Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1238.95 and closed at ₹1216.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1238.95 and a low of ₹1205 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9958.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 26,287 shares.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1213.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -3.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|0.24%
|6 Months
|70.16%
|YTD
|145.21%
|1 Year
|134.7%
