Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1216.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1213.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1238.95 and closed at 1216.25. The stock reached a high of 1238.95 and a low of 1205 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9958.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 26,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1213.2, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1216.25

Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at a price of 1213.2. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -3.05.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.21%
3 Months0.24%
6 Months70.16%
YTD145.21%
1 Year134.7%
29 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1213.2, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1216.25

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1213.2 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 3.05. Overall, the stock price for Olectra Greentech has experienced a slight decline.

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1216.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a total volume of 26,287 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1216.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.