Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Olectra Greentech was ₹1775.25, with a close price of ₹1699.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1797.2 and a low of ₹1686.2. The market capitalization for the company is ₹13900.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 227173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1668.35 and the high price is ₹1720.05.
The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1693.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, representing a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.57%
|3 Months
|32.46%
|6 Months
|47.26%
|YTD
|25.76%
|1 Year
|264.64%
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1693.55. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹5.65 in value. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the stock price of Olectra Greentech.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech recorded a total volume of 227,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1699.2 per share.
