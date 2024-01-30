Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1699.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1693.55 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Olectra Greentech was 1775.25, with a close price of 1699.2. The stock reached a high of 1797.2 and a low of 1686.2. The market capitalization for the company is 13900.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 227173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is 1668.35 and the high price is 1720.05.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1693.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1699.2

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1693.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, representing a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.57%
3 Months32.46%
6 Months47.26%
YTD25.76%
1 Year264.64%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1693.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1699.2

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is 1693.55. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 5.65 in value. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the stock price of Olectra Greentech.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1699.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech recorded a total volume of 227,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1699.2 per share.

