Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1215.05 and closed at ₹1213.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1233.65, while the lowest was ₹1210.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9969.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 12509 shares.
The current day's low for Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1190, while the high is ₹1228.7.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1203.3 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -11.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% and by ₹11.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|65.33%
|YTD
|145.42%
|1 Year
|137.29%
As of the current data, Olectra Greentech stock is priced at ₹1228.7 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 14.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 12,509 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,213.2.
