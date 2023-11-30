Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1214.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1203.3 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1215.05 and closed at 1213.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1233.65, while the lowest was 1210.05. The company has a market capitalization of 9969.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 12509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for Olectra Greentech stock is 1190, while the high is 1228.7.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1203.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1214.65

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the stock price is 1203.3 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -11.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% and by 11.35.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.26%
3 Months-1.05%
6 Months65.33%
YTD145.42%
1 Year137.29%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1228.7, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1214.65

As of the current data, Olectra Greentech stock is priced at 1228.7 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 14.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1213.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 12,509 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,213.2.

