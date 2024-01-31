Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 1680.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1719 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1715.15 and closed at 1693.55. The stock had a high of 1720.05 and a low of 1668.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 13794.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 38308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Olectra Greentech reached a low of 1685.25 and a high of 1768.45 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1719, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹1680.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1719. The stock has increased by 2.28% or 38.4 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GE T&D India678.1532.254.99662.298.917363.8
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility884.1546.855.6846.4546.5515102.39
Olectra Greentech1711.2530.651.821808.5374.3514046.07
HBL Power Systems511.48.71.73514.5586.114175.75
V-Guard Industries290.951.50.52335.35230.2512574.12
31 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1715, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹1680.6

The current data shows that Olectra Greentech stock is priced at 1715. There has been a 2.05% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 34.4.

Click here for Olectra Greentech Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The Olectra Greentech stock's low price for the day is 1685.25 and the high price is 1768.45.

31 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1722.45, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹1680.6

Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at a price of 1722.45, which represents a 2.49% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 41.85.

31 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months32.58%
6 Months45.21%
YTD24.9%
1 Year263.43%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1693.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a BSE volume of 38,308 shares and closed at a price of 1693.55.

