Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Surges in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1715.15 and closed at ₹1693.55. The stock had a high of ₹1720.05 and a low of ₹1668.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹13794.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1808.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 38308 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1719. The stock has increased by 2.28% or 38.4 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GE T&D India
|678.15
|32.25
|4.99
|662.2
|98.9
|17363.8
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|884.15
|46.85
|5.6
|846.4
|546.55
|15102.39
|Olectra Greentech
|1711.25
|30.65
|1.82
|1808.5
|374.35
|14046.07
|HBL Power Systems
|511.4
|8.7
|1.73
|514.55
|86.1
|14175.75
|V-Guard Industries
|290.95
|1.5
|0.52
|335.35
|230.25
|12574.12
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|32.58%
|6 Months
|45.21%
|YTD
|24.9%
|1 Year
|263.43%
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a BSE volume of 38,308 shares and closed at a price of ₹1693.55.
