Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Up in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1840.05 and closed at ₹1746.4. The high for the day was ₹1872 and the low was ₹1786. The market capitalization stood at ₹14780.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2222 and the 52-week low is ₹680.8. The BSE volume for the day was 88775 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Olectra Greentech reached a low of ₹1786 and a high of ₹1872 on the current day.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 65.76% higher than yesterday
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Olectra Greentech as of 12 AM is 65.76% higher than the previous day. The stock price is currently at ₹1801.7, showing a 3.17% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1806.67 and 1787.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1787.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1806.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1806.03
|Support 1
|1797.08
|Resistance 2
|1809.47
|Support 2
|1791.57
|Resistance 3
|1814.98
|Support 3
|1788.13
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Olectra Greentech Short Term and Long Term Trends
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Olectra Greentech share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1784.77
|10 Days
|1753.08
|20 Days
|1705.18
|50 Days
|1762.28
|100 Days
|1768.17
|300 Days
|1486.05
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1800.05, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹1746.4
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Olectra Greentech has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1781.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1815.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1815.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 78.08% higher than yesterday
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Olectra Greentech until 11 AM has increased by 78.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1799, showing a 3.01% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1811.97 and 1792.57 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1792.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1811.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1746.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1872 & ₹1786 yesterday to end at ₹1746.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend