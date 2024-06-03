Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Up in Trading Today

11 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 1746.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800.05 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.