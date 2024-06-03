Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 1746.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800.05 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1840.05 and closed at 1746.4. The high for the day was 1872 and the low was 1786. The market capitalization stood at 14780.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2222 and the 52-week low is 680.8. The BSE volume for the day was 88775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Olectra Greentech reached a low of 1786 and a high of 1872 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:54 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 65.76% higher than yesterday

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Olectra Greentech as of 12 AM is 65.76% higher than the previous day. The stock price is currently at 1801.7, showing a 3.17% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1806.67 and 1787.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1787.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1806.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11806.03Support 11797.08
Resistance 21809.47Support 21791.57
Resistance 31814.98Support 31788.13
03 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: Olectra Greentech Short Term and Long Term Trends

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Olectra Greentech share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1784.77
10 Days1753.08
20 Days1705.18
50 Days1762.28
100 Days1768.17
300 Days1486.05
03 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1800.05, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹1746.4

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Olectra Greentech has surpassed the first resistance of 1781.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1815.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1815.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 78.08% higher than yesterday

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Olectra Greentech until 11 AM has increased by 78.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1799, showing a 3.01% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1811.97 and 1792.57 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1792.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1811.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1746.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1872 & 1786 yesterday to end at 1746.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

