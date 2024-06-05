Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1622.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.9 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1647.8 and closed at 1622.15. The stock reached a high of 1671.85 and a low of 1546.7. The market capitalization stood at 13,329.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2222 and the 52-week low was 767. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 30,996 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech touched a high of 1745.05 & a low of 1650.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11771.5Support 11677.25
Resistance 21805.4Support 21616.9
Resistance 31865.75Support 31583.0
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Today, Olectra Greentech's share price dropped by 2.48% to 1582, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Schneider Electric Infrastructure, HBL Power Systems, and Voltamp Transformers are all declining, while V-Guard Industries is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Schneider Electric Infrastructure648.85-34.1-4.99954.35231.9515514.27
V-Guard Industries372.953.250.88393.5249.5516200.95
Olectra Greentech1582.0-40.15-2.482222.0767.012985.17
HBL Power Systems427.4-14.4-3.26612.0118.011847.31
Voltamp Transformers10000.0-221.0-2.1612495.03858.8510117.12
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1622.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1671.85 & 1546.7 yesterday to end at 1622.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

