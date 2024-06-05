Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1647.8 and closed at ₹1622.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1671.85 and a low of ₹1546.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,329.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2222 and the 52-week low was ₹767. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 30,996 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech touched a high of 1745.05 & a low of 1650.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1771.5
|Support 1
|1677.25
|Resistance 2
|1805.4
|Support 2
|1616.9
|Resistance 3
|1865.75
|Support 3
|1583.0
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Today, Olectra Greentech's share price dropped by 2.48% to ₹1582, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Schneider Electric Infrastructure, HBL Power Systems, and Voltamp Transformers are all declining, while V-Guard Industries is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|648.85
|-34.1
|-4.99
|954.35
|231.95
|15514.27
|V-Guard Industries
|372.95
|3.25
|0.88
|393.5
|249.55
|16200.95
|Olectra Greentech
|1582.0
|-40.15
|-2.48
|2222.0
|767.0
|12985.17
|HBL Power Systems
|427.4
|-14.4
|-3.26
|612.0
|118.0
|11847.31
|Voltamp Transformers
|10000.0
|-221.0
|-2.16
|12495.0
|3858.85
|10117.12
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1671.85 & ₹1546.7 yesterday to end at ₹1622.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.