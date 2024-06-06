Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1668.45 and closed at ₹1637.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1723, while the low was ₹1668.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹14,135.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2222 and the 52-week low is ₹767. The BSE volume for the day was 24,500 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Today, Olectra Greentech's stock price has increased by 5.81% to reach ₹1732.45, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Schneider Electric Infrastructure, V-Guard Industries, HBL Power Systems, and Voltamp Transformers. In addition, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also seen gains of 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|714.0
|20.55
|2.96
|954.35
|231.95
|17072.03
|V-Guard Industries
|385.7
|7.75
|2.05
|393.5
|249.55
|16754.81
|Olectra Greentech
|1732.45
|95.15
|5.81
|2222.0
|767.0
|14220.08
|HBL Power Systems
|473.0
|12.95
|2.81
|612.0
|118.0
|13111.32
|Voltamp Transformers
|10620.0
|222.6
|2.14
|12495.0
|3858.85
|10744.38
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1723 & ₹1668.45 yesterday to end at ₹1637.3. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.