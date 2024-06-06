Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 5.19 %. The stock closed at 1637.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1722.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1668.45 and closed at 1637.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1723, while the low was 1668.45. The market capitalization stands at 14,135.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2222 and the 52-week low is 767. The BSE volume for the day was 24,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Today, Olectra Greentech's stock price has increased by 5.81% to reach 1732.45, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Schneider Electric Infrastructure, V-Guard Industries, HBL Power Systems, and Voltamp Transformers. In addition, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also seen gains of 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Schneider Electric Infrastructure714.020.552.96954.35231.9517072.03
V-Guard Industries385.77.752.05393.5249.5516754.81
Olectra Greentech1732.4595.155.812222.0767.014220.08
HBL Power Systems473.012.952.81612.0118.013111.32
Voltamp Transformers10620.0222.62.1412495.03858.8510744.38
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1637.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1723 & 1668.45 yesterday to end at 1637.3. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

