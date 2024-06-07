Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 1694.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1720.65 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1706.45 and closed at 1694.65. The stock reached a high of 1732.5 and a low of 1686.7 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 14123.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2222 and 767 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1724.7 and 1703.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1703.15 and selling near hourly resistance at 1724.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1694.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1732.5 & 1686.7 yesterday to end at 1694.65. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

