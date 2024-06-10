Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 1694.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1743.55 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1706.45 and closed at 1694.65. The stock reached a high of 1756.2 and a low of 1686.7. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech stood at 14311.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2222 and the 52-week low is 767. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 100145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11776.2Support 11703.4
Resistance 21803.5Support 21657.9
Resistance 31849.0Support 31630.6
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech volume yesterday was 844 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 953 k

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 743 k & BSE volume was 100 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1694.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1756.2 & 1686.7 yesterday to end at 1694.65. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

