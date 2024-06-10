Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1706.45 and closed at ₹1694.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1756.2 and a low of ₹1686.7. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech stood at ₹14311.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2222 and the 52-week low is ₹767. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 100145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1776.2
|Support 1
|1703.4
|Resistance 2
|1803.5
|Support 2
|1657.9
|Resistance 3
|1849.0
|Support 3
|1630.6
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 743 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1756.2 & ₹1686.7 yesterday to end at ₹1694.65. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.