Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1747.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1746 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1769.1 and closed at 1747.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1786.9, while the low was 1742.2. The market capitalization stood at 14331.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2222 and the low was 767. The BSE volume for the day was 25108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 1757.00. Over the past year, Olectra Greentech shares have experienced a significant gain of 116.25%, reaching 1757.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months-8.52%
6 Months41.24%
YTD29.87%
1 Year116.25%
11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11774.87Support 11731.87
Resistance 21800.93Support 21714.93
Resistance 31817.87Support 31688.87
11 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech volume yesterday was 476 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 930 k

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 451 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1747.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1786.9 & 1742.2 yesterday to end at 1747.6. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.