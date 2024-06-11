Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1769.1 and closed at ₹1747.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1786.9, while the low was ₹1742.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹14331.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2222 and the low was ₹767. The BSE volume for the day was 25108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹1757.00. Over the past year, Olectra Greentech shares have experienced a significant gain of 116.25%, reaching ₹1757.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|-8.52%
|6 Months
|41.24%
|YTD
|29.87%
|1 Year
|116.25%
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1774.87
|Support 1
|1731.87
|Resistance 2
|1800.93
|Support 2
|1714.93
|Resistance 3
|1817.87
|Support 3
|1688.87
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 451 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1786.9 & ₹1742.2 yesterday to end at ₹1747.6. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.