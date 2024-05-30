Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1783.95 and closed at ₹1784.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1824.20 and the low was ₹1756. The market capitalization stood at ₹14790.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2222 and a 52-week low of ₹680.80. The BSE volume for the day was 43,327 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1833.47
|Support 1
|1761.87
|Resistance 2
|1865.03
|Support 2
|1721.83
|Resistance 3
|1905.07
|Support 3
|1690.27
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 773 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1824.2 & ₹1756 yesterday to end at ₹1784.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend