Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1784.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1802 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1783.95 and closed at 1784.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1824.20 and the low was 1756. The market capitalization stood at 14790.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 2222 and a 52-week low of 680.80. The BSE volume for the day was 43,327 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11833.47Support 11761.87
Resistance 21865.03Support 21721.83
Resistance 31905.07Support 31690.27
30 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech volume yesterday was 817 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 796 k

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 773 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1784.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1824.2 & 1756 yesterday to end at 1784.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

