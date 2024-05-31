Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1758.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1762.65 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened and closed at 1802 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1805, while the low was 1750.4. The market capitalization stands at 14453.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2222 and 680.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1762.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1758.3

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech share price is at 1762.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1734.83 and 1788.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1734.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1788.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 0.72% today, currently trading at 1771.00. Over the past year, Olectra Greentech shares have surged by 139.24% to 1771.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.82%
3 Months-12.3%
6 Months47.18%
YTD30.51%
1 Year139.24%
31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11788.43Support 11734.83
Resistance 21824.17Support 21716.97
Resistance 31842.03Support 31681.23
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech volume yesterday was 493 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 797 k

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 425 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1802 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1805 & 1750.4 yesterday to end at 1802. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

