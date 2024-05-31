Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's stock opened and closed at ₹1802 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1805, while the low was ₹1750.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹14453.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2222 and ₹680.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68475 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: Olectra Greentech share price is at ₹1762.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1734.83 and ₹1788.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1734.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1788.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The share price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 0.72% today, currently trading at ₹1771.00. Over the past year, Olectra Greentech shares have surged by 139.24% to ₹1771.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.82%
|3 Months
|-12.3%
|6 Months
|47.18%
|YTD
|30.51%
|1 Year
|139.24%
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Olectra Greentech on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1788.43
|Support 1
|1734.83
|Resistance 2
|1824.17
|Support 2
|1716.97
|Resistance 3
|1842.03
|Support 3
|1681.23
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 425 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1805 & ₹1750.4 yesterday to end at ₹1802. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend