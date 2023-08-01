comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 176.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 176.45, and it closed at 176.95. The stock reached a high of 176.8 and a low of 174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 221,664.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.5, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 153,919.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19:12 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹176.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹176.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 176.65. The percent change is -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, implying a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03:24 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹176.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹176.95

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 176.4, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

01 Aug 2023, 10:53:42 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ongc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,919. The closing price for the day was 176.95.

