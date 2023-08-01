Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in today's trading

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹176.45, and it closed at ₹176.95. The stock reached a high of ₹176.8 and a low of ₹174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹221,664.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.5, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 153,919.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹176.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹176.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹176.65. The percent change is -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, implying a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹176.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹176.95
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹176.4, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.95 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Ongc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,919. The closing price for the day was ₹176.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!