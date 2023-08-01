Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in today's trading

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹176.45, and it closed at ₹176.95. The stock reached a high of ₹176.8 and a low of ₹174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹221,664.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.5, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 153,919.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
