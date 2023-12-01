Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock sees gains as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 192.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC was 193.6, and the closing price was 192.05. The stock's high for the day was 194.95, while the low was 192.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 245,063.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35, and the 52-week low is 139. The stock had a BSE volume of 359,224 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹194.8, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹192.05

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 194.8. There has been a 1.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹192.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 359,224 shares with a closing price of 192.05.

