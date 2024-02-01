Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Ongc stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 249.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 250.85 and the close price was 249.2. The stock reached a high of 254.35 and a low of 246.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 317,589.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.4 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 2,209,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹249.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 2,209,865 shares. The closing price for the day was 249.2.

