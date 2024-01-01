Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 205.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : The last day of Ongc had an open price of 208.25 and a close price of 208.3. The stock reached a high of 208.25 and a low of 204.3. The market capitalization of Ongc is 257,958.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 212 and the 52-week low is 139.5. The BSE volume for the day was 641,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Ongc January futures opened at 207.5 as against previous close of 206.3

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 206.1. The bid and offer prices are 207.3 and 207.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 7700 and the offer quantity is 3850. The open interest stands at 64037050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹206.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹205.05

The current stock price of Ongc is 206.35 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net change in the stock price is 1.3.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months27.92%
YTD39.73%
1 Year41.76%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹205.05, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹208.3

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 205.05. There has been a percent change of -1.56 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.56% and the actual value has decreased by 3.25.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹208.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 641,567. The closing price for the stock was 208.3.

