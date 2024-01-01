Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : The last day of Ongc had an open price of ₹208.25 and a close price of ₹208.3. The stock reached a high of ₹208.25 and a low of ₹204.3. The market capitalization of Ongc is ₹257,958.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹212 and the 52-week low is ₹139.5. The BSE volume for the day was 641,567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 206.1. The bid and offer prices are 207.3 and 207.4 respectively. The bid quantity is 7700 and the offer quantity is 3850. The open interest stands at 64037050.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Ongc is ₹206.35 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net change in the stock price is 1.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|27.92%
|YTD
|39.73%
|1 Year
|41.76%
The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is ₹205.05. There has been a percent change of -1.56 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.56% and the actual value has decreased by ₹3.25.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 641,567. The closing price for the stock was ₹208.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!