Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks surge with positive trading momentum

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited) was ₹188.85, and the closing price was ₹188.8. The stock reached a high of ₹189.8 and a low of ₹184.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹234,119.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹132.75. The BSE volume for ONGC was 277,304 shares.

