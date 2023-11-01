Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks surge with positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 186.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited) was 188.85, and the closing price was 188.8. The stock reached a high of 189.8 and a low of 184.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 234,119.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 132.75. The BSE volume for ONGC was 277,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹186.1

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 186.1 with no percent change and no net change.

01 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹188.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 277,304. The closing price for the day was 188.8.

