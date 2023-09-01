Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 175.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 176 and closed at 175.8. The highest price reached during the day was 176, while the lowest was 173.1. The market capitalization of ONGC is 219,211.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 336,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 336,390 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 175.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.