Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Ongc stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 176.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) on the last day was ₹176.45, and the closing price was ₹176.95. The highest price during the day was ₹177, while the lowest price was ₹174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹222,293.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.5, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST
