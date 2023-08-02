comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 176.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

The opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) on the last day was 176.45, and the closing price was 176.95. The highest price during the day was 177, while the lowest price was 174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 222,293.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.5, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.95 yesterday

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 249,549 shares with a closing price of 176.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout