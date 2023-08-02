Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

The opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) on the last day was ₹176.45, and the closing price was ₹176.95. The highest price during the day was ₹177, while the lowest price was ₹174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹222,293.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.5, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.