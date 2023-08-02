Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 176.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

The opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) on the last day was 176.45, and the closing price was 176.95. The highest price during the day was 177, while the lowest price was 174.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 222,293.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.5, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 249,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.95 yesterday

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 249,549 shares with a closing price of 176.95.

