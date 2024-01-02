Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹206.45, while the close price was slightly lower at ₹205.05. The stock reached a high of ₹207.1 and a low of ₹204.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC stands at ₹2,58,210.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹212, and the 52-week low is ₹139.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 562,945.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹205.75, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.5.
On the last day of trading, ONGC had a trading volume of 562,945 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹205.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!