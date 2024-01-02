Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 205.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 206.45, while the close price was slightly lower at 205.05. The stock reached a high of 207.1 and a low of 204.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC stands at 2,58,210.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 212, and the 52-week low is 139.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 562,945.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹205.75, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹205.25

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 205.75, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.5.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹205.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a trading volume of 562,945 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 205.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.