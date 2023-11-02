Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees green: Stock trading positively today

On the last day, ONGC's open and close price was ₹186.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹188.75, while the low was ₹185.05. The market capitalization of ONGC was ₹234,748.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.25, and the 52-week low was ₹132.75. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 159,506.
