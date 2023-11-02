Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees green: Stock trading positively today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 186.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open and close price was 186.1. The stock's high for the day was 188.75, while the low was 185.05. The market capitalization of ONGC was 234,748.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.25, and the 52-week low was 132.75. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 159,506.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹186.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹186.1

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 186.6 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27%, resulting in a net change of 0.5 in the stock price. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of ONGC.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,506. The closing price of the stock was 186.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.