Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 176.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for ONGC saw an open price of ₹176.75 and a close price of ₹176.7. The stock reached a high of ₹178.6 and a low of ₹174. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently at ₹221,161.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.5 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. On the BSE, there was a volume of 278,202 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:05:59 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,202. The closing price of the shares was ₹176.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!