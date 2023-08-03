comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 176.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

The last day of trading for ONGC saw an open price of 176.75 and a close price of 176.7. The stock reached a high of 178.6 and a low of 174. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently at 221,161.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.5 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, there was a volume of 278,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:05:59 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,202. The closing price of the shares was 176.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout