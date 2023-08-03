Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 176.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

The last day of trading for ONGC saw an open price of 176.75 and a close price of 176.7. The stock reached a high of 178.6 and a low of 174. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently at 221,161.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.5 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, there was a volume of 278,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,202. The closing price of the shares was 176.7.

