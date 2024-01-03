Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 205.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ONGC was 205.75, while the close price was 205.25. The stock reached a high of 210.65 and a low of 203.8 during the day. ONGC has a market capitalization of 260,411.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 212, and its 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 791,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹205.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 791,929. The closing price for the stock was 205.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.